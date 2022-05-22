Why Liza did not join boyfriend Enrique Gil in Spain trip

MANILA – Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil are still very much together even though they went on separate trips abroad, according to the actress’ manager Ogie Diaz.

Gil is currently in Spain with his family while Soberano is in the United States with his brother.

In his vlog, Diaz said Soberano was supposed to join Gil and his family in their trip to Europe but the actress decided to stay behind so she could cast her vote last May 9.

“Ang alam ko, sila pa rin. Dapat si Liza kasama sa Spain. Kaya lang, binook ni Mommy Bambi ng May 8. Eh gustong bumoto ni Liza ng May 9. Wala namang kasama papunta doon si Liza,” Diaz explained.

Diaz also shot down any rumors linking Soberano with actor James Reid, whom she was spotted with at the Los Angeles Football Club Experience Center along with their other friends recently.

Without divulging any important details about Soberano’s trip to the US, Diaz simply shared that the actress is there for a project.

“Hindi ko maidetalye lang no, kasi baka sabihin mahadera ako. May inaasikaso si Liza sa US. Yun iyon. Kung ano man ang inaasikaso niya, hayaan nating si Liza ang mag-announce. Kasi yun ang gustong gawin ni Liza. Yun ang pangarap niyang gawin so hayaan natin siya ang mag-announce,” he said.

“Kung ano man ang bagay na iyan, hayaan natin si Liza. Basta marami sila doon. Magkakabarkada sila. Sa side ni Liza, kasama niya yung kapatid niya,” he added.

