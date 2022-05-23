Liza Soberano and James Reid graced the Gold House Gala together in Los Angeles, California over the weekend.

The gala is a gathering hosted by Gold House, the leading Asian and Pacific Islander (API) changemaker community that unites key players for socioeconomic equity.

Soberano looked breathtaking in an Anthony Ramirez creation, while Reid looked dapper in a gold-accented suit, as seen in the actress' most recent Instagram post.

The two were among the Philippine representatives at the event.

In a vlog released on Sunday, Soberano’s manager Ogie Diaz shot down any rumors linking Soberano with Reid, with whom she was spotted in Los Angeles along with their other friends recently.

Without divulging any important details about Soberano’s trip to the US, Diaz simply shared that the actress is there for a project.

“Hindi ko maidetalye lang 'no, kasi baka sabihin mahadera ako. May inaasikaso si Liza sa US. 'Yun iyon. Kung ano man ang inaasikaso niya, hayaan nating si Liza ang mag-announce. Kasi 'yun ang gustong gawin ni Liza. 'Yun ang pangarap niyang gawin so hayaan natin siya ang mag-announce,” he said.

“Kung ano man ang bagay na iyan, hayaan natin si Liza. Basta marami sila doon. Magkakabarkada sila. Sa side ni Liza, kasama niya yung kapatid niya,” he added.