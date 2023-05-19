MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Vivoree Esclito and Brent Manalo finally addressed the real score between them.

The two sent kilig to their fans as they guested in "Magandang Buhay" on Friday. "VIBRENT ON MAGANDANG BUHAY" also trended on Twitter.

According to Manalo and Esclito, they are in "getting to know each other" stage.

"Pero at the same time mas nakilala ko na po siya kahit papaano. So we are passed getting to know. Half-way there," Manalo said.

"Half-way there," Esclito echoed

Manalo was featured in the music video for Esclito's single "Matapang."

The two also attended the Star Magical Prom together last March 30.

