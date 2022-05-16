Iza Calzado was among the most visible showbiz personalities who supported the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo. Instagram: @missizacalzado

MANILA — Acclaimed actress Iza Calzado, one of the most visible celebrity supporters of the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, said she is now putting her faith in the incoming administration, that it will carry out its duty to the country.

Robredo placed second to presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, similarly trailed Marcos, Jr.’s political partner, Davao City Mayor and now-presumptive vice president Sara Duterte.

On Instagram on Sunday, a week after the elections, Calzado spoke of her experience on the campaign trail, as well as accepting defeat just as the leaders she supported have.

“To accept defeat with dignity and grace and a heart filled with hope is what this election season has taught me. I have the utmost respect for the leaders I voted for after seeing them handle their loss,” she wrote.

During her Robredo and Pangilinan’s thanksgiving gathering on May 13, the outgoing vice president urged her supporters to accept the results, and went on to announce that her team will establish the Angat Buhay non-government organization once her term ends. She also assured volunteers that their efforts have not been in vain, and called them on to continue the fight beyond the elections.

“To everyone I met along the way during the campaign, thank you,” Calzado said. “It was so inspiring to see this awakening of the Filipino spirit. I will treasure it forever.”

Aside from hosting or delivering a speech at campaign rallies of Robredo, Calzado also starred in an endorsement video for the candidate.

Referring to Marcos, Jr. and Duterte, Calzado added: “I now put my faith in the current elected administration and, with a hopeful heart, I pray for them as they do their duty to lead our country.

“Now, we must stand strong, united for the Motherland. We must push for progress, peace and prosperity asone. Love and Light, Pilipinas. Mabuhay!”