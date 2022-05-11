Nadine Lustre (right) poses with Vice President Leni Robredo during the latter’s Bulacan rally in April. Team Leni Robredo

MANILA — “I will forever stand by it.”

These were Nadine Lustre’s words on Wednesday pertaining to her endorsement of Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid in the presidential elections.

The screen superstar was responding to a follower who tweeted her, “I told you so,” regarding her being a vocal supporter of Robredo and the latter’s running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

“I hate to say that, ‘I told you so.’ When it comes to acting I’m a fan totally. You can read all my posts. You’re less experienced to test political water,” the fan told Lustre.

The actress answered: “Thanks! But, ‘I told you so’? I don’t even know you.”

“It’s not about Leni or BBM,” the follower responded, referring to presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. “It’s about politicizing your career. Thanks for responding anyway, now you know me. I was with your producer in [your] NY concert.”

I have no regrets. I made that decision and will forever stand by it.

Thanks producing our show but doesn’t change the fact that your “I told u so” was very uncalled for. — Nadine Lustre (@hello_nadine) May 11, 2022

Lustre responded: “I have no regrets. I made that decision and will forever stand by it. Thanks producing our show but doesn’t change the fact that your ‘I told you so’ was very uncalled for.”

When another follower pointed out to Lustre that the person was not her producer, and was merely a companion of her concert producer, she tweeted, “The nerve of this person.”

Lustre, 28, was among the most visible celebrity supporters of Robredo and Pangilinan, twice performing at their rallies and starring in a meme-themed video endorsement backing the vice president.

