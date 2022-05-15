MANILA – Angel Locsin, who has been a vocal supporter of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan during the campaign period, took to social media on Saturday night to express her thoughts after the elections.

"For our country’s sake, I’m rooting for our presumptive president, vice president, & senators," Locsin said in a lengthy Instagram post.

Locsin said she is hoping the winners of the May 9 polls will do better than the country's past leaders.

"I am a Filipino citizen hoping to be proven wrong. Masasabi ko hong ikakasaya ko ho kung mali kami at tama kayo,” she said, referring to the supporters of Robredo’s and Pangilinan’s rivals.

In the same post, the actress also thanked Robredo for showing grace in defeat.

Locsin described her as a true leader, “reminding us na isa sa mga ipinaglaban natin ay ang demokrasya. Magkaiba man tayo ng stand, we should honor democracy and listen to the majority bilang ka-isang bansa.”

She also urged her fellow “kakampinks” to heed Robredo’s request to continue loving radically.

“I understand na minsan mahirap, kaya kapag tingin ninyong kaya nyo na, ituloy ang ‘radikal na pagmamahal.’ Otherwise, hanggang slogan lang pala tayo kung ganun,” she said.

“Despite everything, Saludo sa lahat ng tumindig. Hindi ko makakalimutan ang pagmamahal sa bayan na pinakita ninyo. Huwag hayaang mabalutan ng dilim ang liwanag na nasa puso ninyo. Ngayon, higit pa man, mas kailangan kayo ng bayan. Buksan ang inyong mga mata at puso para sa bayan,” she added.

To end her post, Locsin wished for Robredo to have a quality time with her family in New York before she returns to the Philippines to start the Angat Buhay Foundation.