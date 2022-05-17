'2 Good 2 Be True' is top TV show in PH on Netflix

MANILA — “2 Good 2 Be True,” the comeback teleserye of reel and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, is currently the top TV show in the Philippines on Netflix.

The series premiered on the global streaming platform last Friday, making history in local showbiz.

In the pilot episode titled “Odd Encounter,” dutiful nurse Ali (Bernardo) and con artist Eloy (Padilla) cross paths at a luxury hotel, where the latter carried out his latest scam.

Ali was accompanying her businessman-patient when she noticed Eloy with his drunk victim. She would later see in the news that the woman, the hotel owner, had been robbed.

Ali pieced together the events of the night, including Eloy’s whiff — thanks to her uniquely strong sense of smell — as well as a photo of the suspect she inadvertently captured while taking a selfie.

Unknown to them both, they had met as children at a hospital — when Eloy became essentially orphaned after his mother died and his father was arrested due to a road crash.

As of writing, the first four episodes of “2 Good 2 Be True” are already available on Netflix. New episodes are uploaded every night with an exclusive 72-hour window on the platform before its episodes hit free and pay television.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “2 Good 2 Be True” can also be viewed on iWantTFC; and will be broadcast via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, Cinemo, TFC IPTV, and TV5.