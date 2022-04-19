MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are extremely excited that their upcoming series will first be shown on Netflix.

As announced on Tuesday, ABS-CBN and Netflix closed a groundbreaking simulcast deal wherein “2 Good 2 Be True” will have an exclusive 72-hour window on the global streaming platform before its episodes hit free and pay television.

“Super pleasant surprise,” Bernardo gushed in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“Noong tumawag si Tita Cory (Vidanes), sabi lang niya, ‘Kath, can I call? Because I want na sa amin mo unang marinig.’ Hindi ko naman in-expect na 'yun ang sasabihin niya kaya super na-excite kami lalo.”

Padilla, on the other hand, is proud about how they filmed this show, with director Mae Cruz-Alviar’s vision in mind, to offer audiences a quality project.

“Mas film style na 'yung show. Hindi lang siya basta. Dati, 'yung mga serye kasi natin ‘pick pack’ lang -- usap, dalawang camera, dalawang kinukuhanan tapos next sequence na tayo,” he explained.

“Ngayon, para tayong pelikula. May three shots para sa isang eksena na iba-iba 'yung anggulo. Mas film 'yung feel nito. Film talaga 'yung pagkuha nitong serye ngayon. It’s much better. Sakto siya sa Netflix dahil siyempre kailangan nating lumebel sa kanila doon,” Padilla said.

It also helped that they were not in a rush in shooting episodes, Bernardo added.

“Ito mas healthy and alam namin na kapag may eksena, hindi masyadong mamamadali and happy kami sa kakalabasan. I think important naman talaga to give quality projects, more importantly na nandito na sa Netflix. Ayaw naman natin din magpahuli and we want to keep improving 'yung ABS, 'yung quality ng mabibigay nating projects,” she said.

“2 Good 2 Be True” follows Eloy (Padilla) and Ali (Bernardo), who are both broken by the complications of love in their parents’ lives.

They, however, found their way into each other’s arms, but are constantly being pulled back because of the doubts in their hearts until they find out that their lives are more connected than they realize.

“2 Good 2 Be True” marks Padilla and Bernardo’s first romantic-comedy teleserye in eight years, after 2013’s “Got To Believe.”

Their two previous series were 2015’s “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” which was heavy drama; and 2017’s “La Luna Sangre,” which was fantasy and action.

The genre is a personal favorite of both Bernardo and Padilla, with the actor explaining that it’s a gift to their loyal fans who have been clamoring for a rom-com comeback for the two.

Joining Bernardo and Padilla in the cast are Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, and Irma Adlawan, along with Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, and Smokey Manaloto.

Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, and Pamu Pamorada are also part of the project. Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach complete the cast.

The premiere date of “2 Good 2 Be True” is on May 13 on Netflix, and on May 16 on free TV.