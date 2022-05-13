MANILA — “2 Good 2 Be True,” the comeback teleserye of reel and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, premiered Friday on Netflix, making history in local showbiz.

The ABS-CBN drama is the first Philippine series to premiere and broadcast current episodes on the streaming platform.

In the pilot episode titled “Odd Encounter,” dutiful nurse Ali (Bernardo) and con artist Eloy (Padilla) cross paths at a luxury hotel, where the latter carried out his latest scam.

Ali was accompanying her businessman-patient when she noticed Eloy with his drunk victim. She would later see in the news that the woman, the hotel owner, had been robbed.

Ali pieced together the events of the night, including Eloy’s whiff — thanks to her uniquely strong sense of smell — as well as a photo of the suspect she inadvertently captured while taking a selfie.

Unknown to them both, they had met as children at a hospital — when Eloy became essentially orphaned after his mother died and his father was arrested due to a road crash.

ABS-CBN turns 2G2BT!



A teaser for the upcoming episode shows Ali end Eloy crossing paths, once again at a hospital, where she instantly recognizes not just his face but his scent.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “2 Good 2 Be True” will also be available on iWantTFC starting May 14; and will be broadcast via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, Cinemo, TFC IPTV, and TV5 starting May 16.