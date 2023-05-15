MANILA — OPM singer Gigi de Lana and members of her band "The Gigi Vibes" sustained minor injuries after figuring in a car accident on their way to Ilocos Norte on Sunday morning, May 15, hours before their event.

In Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, De Lana released an official statement saying that aside from her, band members Jon, Oyus, Mela, and four other crew members, no one else was involved in the accident.

After getting medical clearance, the band pushed through with their event in Ilocos.



But clips uploaded online showed that De Lana, with a cast on her left arm, failed to to finish her "Noypi" performance. She was ushered by emergency personnel out of the stage.

In their Facebook post on Monday morning, "The Gigi Vibes" band thanked and apologized to the crowd in Ilocos Norte for what happened.

"Hindi man namin natapos ang tugtugan, naramdaman namin ang inyong mainit na pagtanggap sa aming banda. Mga taga-Ilocos Norte, mahal namin kayong lahat! Please join us in praying for Gigi's Jon's, Oyus,' and our team members' quick recovery after yesterday's unfortunate incident. Let's us all send them our messags of support and love. Babalik kami at magsasaya tayong muli, pramis yan," they said.

In a previous interview with entertainment news site PUSH, De Lana said she would take a break after nodules were found on her throat.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC