Gigi de Lana announces break from singing

MANILA -- OPM singer Gigi de Lana is taking a break from singing after she was diagnosed with nodules on her throat.

De Lana shared her medical condition as she asked audience to sing with her during an event on Wednesday night.

"Gusto ko sumabay kayo sa akin, kahit 'di niyo alam ang kanta, kahit kunwari lang. I just want to hear you sing, because I don't know if my voice will remain like this forever. Because I was diagnosed already sa throat ko," she told the crowd.

"So please pray for me. And now magre-rest ako for two months," she added.

According to a social media post shared by entertainment website PUSH, the singer will be taking a break after nodules were found on her throat.

