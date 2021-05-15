TikTok star Bella Poarch sets internet afire with cameo-filled music video

Hawaii-based Filipino Bella Poarch, best known for being one of the biggest stars on video sharing site TikTok, set the internet on fire Friday with the release of “Build a B*tch,” with the single’s music video trending on YouTube.

“Angsaya saya ko ngaun mga bhie,” Poarch tweeted upon the release of her video.

😭angsaya saya ko ngaun mga bhie💖 — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) May 14, 2021

The video, which is first among trending content on YouTube as of this writing, features cameos by fellow content creators of Philippine descent such as fashion icon Bretman Rock and game streamer Rachell Hofstetter, also known as Valkyrae. Social media personality Mia Khalifa also made an appearance.

Poarch’s fans made much of the internet icon’s new achievement, also lauding her fellow content creators’ performances in the video. In response, Poarch posted and retweeted their posts on her Twitter account, even mischievously dedicating one post to an audio snippet of Bretman’s screaming.

“Build a B*tch” tackles a feminist theme, with Poarch singing about how she dealt with a system that judges women based on men’s standards.

According to Poarch, the song "isn't just any song" and means the world to her.

"my whole life no one has ever believed in me. i just had to believe in myself. but now i have you guys. and i’m so grateful. more than you'll ever know. and thats why i wanted to share it with you. thanks for believing in me," she posted on Twitter.

Poarch gained online fame for her content on TikTok. She was also in the spotlight in 2020, with Filipinos expressing disappointment over racist remarks from Koreans who criticized Poarch’s Rising Sun tattoo, which was visible in a video posted online.

