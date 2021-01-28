Bretman Rock to star in own MTV reality show

MANILA — Bretman Rock, the Philippines-born internet sensation and YouTube vlogger, is set to star in his own reality show from MTV.

Introducing MTV’s newest reality star: @BretmanRock! 📸#MTVFollowing: Bretman Rock premieres Monday, February 8th at 4p ET on MTV’s YouTube channel. ✨ pic.twitter.com/sbDGt7OuQt — MTV (@MTV) January 27, 2021

“MTV Following: Bretman Rock” will premiere on February 8, the producer announced on Thursday.

The series began filming late last year, according to MTV, and is set in Hawaii, where Bretman is based with his family.

Bretman’s family moved to the US state from Sanchez Mira, Cagayan, his hometown in the Philippines, when he was 8 years old.

The reality show will offer a glimpse into the personal life of Bretman, whose YouTube vlogs frequently feature his sister, Princess Mae, and his niece, Cleo.

“MTV Following” will be available to watch on MTV’s YouTube channel.

