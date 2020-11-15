‘I was crying’: Bretman Rock laments gov’t response to Cagayan flooding

Filipino-American beauty vlogger Bretman Rock was born in Sanchez Mira, Cagayan and moved to the United States when he was 8. Instagram: @bretmanrock

MANILA — Social media star Bretman Rock on Saturday expressed dismay with the government response to the devastation of typhoon Ulysses, as he shared being emotional over what’s become of his hometown in Cagayan.

The Filipino-American beauty vlogger was born in Sanchez Mira, Cagayan, and moved to Hawaii in the United States when he was 8.

In videos uploaded on Instagram Stories on Saturday, Bretman sought prayers for his home province, which has been placed under a state of calamity after it was inundated with floods.

“My town is literally submerged underwater. The town is literally underwater,” he said. “I’ve been seeing a lot of videos on Twitter of people literally crying and begging for help, and it’s just so crazy to me, because those are literally my people, people that I grew up around with.”

“I was crying and crying, because I could just not fathom how crazy it must be at home.”

His personal update about the state of his hometown is not a call for donations, Bretman clarified. “I’m just really just trying to shed some light on it, shed some awareness.”

Bretman went on to criticize what he described as government inaction amid the consecutive typhoons to devastate the country.

“The government in the Philippines is not doing anything about it. I don’t want to get in trouble, but the government is really just be acting like nothing is going on, and it’s just so crazy to me, honestly. That’s all I’m going to say, because I don’t want to get in trouble,” he said.

As of Saturday, 24 of Cagayan’s 28 towns and 1 city were still flooded, according to local officials. At least 9 people have died due to the unprecedented floods, while 13,2018 families or 47,081 were affected.

