CancelKorea? Why it’s trending and what Filipinos are saying

An artwork depicting a light stick in support of the Philippines, by Twitter user @artbyciri, went viral on Wednesday, as the hashtag #CancelKorea continued to gain traction. The concert light stick has become a symbol of K-pop fandoms worldwide. Instagram: @cgazzingan

MANILA — Overnight and for most of Wednesday, the hashtag #CancelKorea has been atop Twitter trends in the Philippines, with Filipinos expressing disappointment over racist remarks supposedly from Koreans on another social app, TikTok.

The row started last weekend, when TikTok star Bella Poarch, a Hawaii-based Filipino, posted a clip of her dancing, exposing a prominent Rising Sun tattoo on her arm.

The tattoo drew criticisms, apparently from Korean TikTok users. One asked Bella whether she knew the meaning of the Rising Sun symbol.

“I was inspired by Jhene Aiko,” Bella replied, referring to the American singer who once reportedly had the same tattoo, until she covered it with a depiction of a dragon.

@bellapoarch So I decided to make a dance for this sound & I’m not even good at dancing🤣 ♬ The Banjo Beat, Pt. 1 - Ricky Desktop

In comments on Bella’s video, apparently Korean accounts resorted to name-calling, referring not only to her but Filipinos in general as poor and uneducated, going by now-viral screenshots. Others used “dark” as a derogatory term.

“I’m very sorry if my tattoo offends you. I love Korea. Please forgive me,” Bella wrote in a Wednesday update, adding she intends to have it removed or covered.

“I did not know the history behind this tattoo and I will educate others about it,” she said. “I only found out, when Koreans told me about it on TikTok.”

The centuries-old Rising Sun symbol — a red sunburst with 16 rays — was used by Japan’s military during World War II. At the time, and decades prior starting in 1905, Korea was under Japanese rule.

As recently as September 2019, the government of South Korea demanded Japan to ban any use of the Rising Sun symbol during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the sporting event which has since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Japan, in response, said it had no plans of prohibiting the banner.

South Korea’s demand stems back to its bitter wartime history with Japan, according to a BBC explainer in January. A portion of it reads:

“The Japanese rule was one of economic exploitation and hundreds of thousands of Koreans were pressed into forced labor to aid the Japanese expansion in other parts of Asia.

“The brutal regime also saw thousands of girls and young women forced to work in military brothels set up for Japanese soldiers before and during World War Two.

“Known euphemistically as ‘comfort women,’ they were forced into sexual slavery. Aside from Korean victims, the Japanese army also forced girls from Taiwan, China and the Philippines into the brothels.

“Many South Koreans associate the rising sun flag with a long list of war crimes and oppression -- and see Japan’s continued use of the symbol as emblematic of Tokyo’s failure to address its past.”

The complicated ties of South Korea and Japan became an educational topic among Filipinos on social media Wednesday, as many wondered why #CancelKorea has been trending.

The predominant sentiment, however, was disappointment with the uncalled-for racist remarks, with many Filipinos bringing up South Korea’s relationship with the Philippines, and achievements of Filipinos internationally.

Some said they were willing to put down their lightsticks — a symbol of support for K-pop acts — and hold up the Philippine flag instead, while others pointed out the supposed hypocrisy of Filipinos who may also have racist behaviors.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

Retweet this if you're proud to have a Dark Skin and also being a FILIPINO.#cancelkorea #ApologizeToFilipinos pic.twitter.com/69uRe3QlD5 — 𝑱𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒊𝒆 (@jckkmill) September 9, 2020

I'm proud to be a kpop and kdrama fan, but for now let me put down my lightstick and raise my own flag. Some koreans may have insulted us filipinos and our country, hence we should not curse on them and show RESPECT that they haven't showed #cancelkorea#ApologizeToFilipinos pic.twitter.com/U2nZFsXOX7 — alexxx_ (@0713Alexandra) September 8, 2020

Lol, you all have the audacity to trend the "#cancelkorea" when you guys are doing the same also😂 Them calling you guys "dark skinned" and you guys calling them "Plastic Faces" Nothing changed you are a Racist itself! pic.twitter.com/6hXVe4gixC — Jeon Catalyst¹³ (@JeonCatalyts) September 9, 2020

I admit that since hs I'm an avid fan of Korean stars. I do respect their culture, language, people and their talents. We're helping you, giving our full respect but in return you did this to us? Please. Respect us too. 🙏#cancelkorea #ApologizeToFilipinos pic.twitter.com/C5o7JIp1bL — Aileen 🌱 (@aaspn_) September 8, 2020

#cancelkorea

Please do remember that 10th Battalion Filipino Soldiers' hold on Yultong was the turning point of the Korean War when South Korea was losing against communist-backed North Korea.



Without the Philippines, SK would've been a communist country by now. Be grateful SK! pic.twitter.com/1CxfOTktaN — チェステリヤキ (@chesteriyakii_) September 8, 2020

Jose Rizal after seeing his so called "pag-asa ng bayan" defend philippines😂 #cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/TVDQ29ZU3x — potato (@_potato_08) September 9, 2020

This is my Lolo, a Korean war veteran. He was so happy when he visited South Korea again last year and got chance to offer flowers to our fallen heroes. Filipino soldiers died for your country. REMEMBER THAT. 💯 #cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/C55pxWyQxH — AK (@akitabaquero) September 8, 2020

FLEX KO LANG LOLO KO. HE IS A KOREAN WAR VETERAN. FILIPINO SOLDIERS SACRIFICED THEIR LIVES JUST TO PROTECT YOUR COUNTRY. BE GRATEFUL☺️#cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/13QENkTo2v — Xena Glaze (@xenaglazeurbano) September 9, 2020

Y'all are so mad to Bella Poarch having the tattoo when in fact some K-idols used/uses it too, the clownery. 🙄#cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/sM3Wc3P8UX — codie (@vibetoexistence) September 9, 2020

I came across with this photo on the Facebook and when I read it, I felt so proud being a Filipino. This photo is a screenshot of an article from an Arab newspaper mainly talking about the contribution of Filipinos in the world’s labor force.#cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/jECdxUtSuK — vhonnzky (@itsmevhonn) September 9, 2020

INSULTING ANY RACE AND COUNTRY IS 𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 RIGHT.



WE FILIPINOS MAY HAVE GOOD HEARTS AND FRIENDLY IN NATURE BUT WE ARE 𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 SILENCED WHEN WE ARE NOT TREATED JUST.



I STRONGLY STAND AND RAISE OUR FLAG. 🇵🇭



𝗬𝗘𝗦, 𝗜 𝗔𝗠 𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗗 𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗢.#cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/qv0Ulcv8Ee — cyjxx🤖 (@cyxxx19) September 9, 2020

I love korea because i’m a kpop fan but that doesn’t mean i’m going to shut my mouth about this issue. we, filipinos, are hospitable, nicest, friendly and we know our rights and dignity because that’s what our ancestors had been fighting!! #cancelkorea #ApologizeToFilipinos pic.twitter.com/VVQNiVoNCU — ً (@luminiscencehun) September 9, 2020

#cancelkorea



PLS READ THIS AND RETWEET!

LET THE HISTORY SLAPS THEM. pic.twitter.com/1ZY2ZgNCax — alien (@oohhhsrsly) September 9, 2020

Filipino soldiers who died in korean war seeing how Koreans treat Philippines right now.#cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/uvNlndfeEA — STREAM DYNAMITE (@bangtan_life_7) September 8, 2020

#cancelkorea

imagine calling someone dumb while you can't even learn english without leaving your country pic.twitter.com/TO6qZ5RRXp — bakuzakii❖ (@bakuzakii) September 9, 2020

Toxic koreans be calling us Filipinos 'Uneducated' when they're the ones who needed to leave their country and hire some tutors just to learn English, meanwhile here in the Philippines, even a 5 year old kid can speak fluent English just by watching Peppa Pig.#cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/3prErf9GxP — Kyle Nava (@KyleNava6) September 9, 2020

#cancelkorea "Filipinos are uneducated"



Koreans right now trying to read Filipinos English tweets: pic.twitter.com/sDLVqouugg — Dwaekki_IN生 (@DwaekkiB) September 9, 2020

Koreans: calling Filipinos uneducated.



Filipinos that are widely known for speaking 175 languages.#cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/eN1pd9z6f4 — Aerron Paul Calamba (@not_Machi1911) September 9, 2020

just saw this comment on facebook and bitch I can't stop laughing omgg #cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/E6TLtXheLC — 𝖗𝖎𝖓♕︎ (@jisoopremacy_) September 9, 2020

Koreans calling Filipinos ugly without knowing that Philippines is rank #2 when it comes of having beautiful people. Philippines have already won 4x in Miss Universe pageant while Miss Korea can't even enter Top 5. lol #cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/U8Wd1mOZYI — 𝙺𝙰𝚈𝙴 🇵🇭 (@lustrouskaye) September 9, 2020

#cancelkorea



Wait what? You koreans calling fililipinos ugly? black? uneducated? lol look at her Skelly Ivy florida Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Candidate known as black barbie doll, full blooded filipina, with no surgery. so who's ugly now? pic.twitter.com/6zqnBDTOSN — carloss🍁 (@jonxjuancarl) September 9, 2020

They call us uneducated, short, poor people.

This picture represents the true beauties of filipina who raised our flag and beat other countries by beauty and brain.

SO WE SHOULD BE PROUD! ♥️#cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/XF7Aiqa5Jt — Mitsuki_hannah (@MaryGra27929633) September 9, 2020

MOMOLAND didn't do a lot of charities here in our country to be left unappreciated. Let's not forget how they're the first Korean Group who raised our flag in their MV and even wore 'barong saya' just to show how thankful they are to filipinos. #cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/9yrh7Ba3Nc — folk-whore (@carmensfolklore) September 9, 2020

#cancelkorea is trending so I guess it's time to support and love our own?



Filos, MAHALIN ANG SARILING ATIN! STAN P-POP!#ApologizeToFilipinos pic.twitter.com/fb96GBvGx1 — Justin's (@soo_mean) September 8, 2020

fvck kpop let's appreciate and support local classic opms #cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/rC3j5sYvPZ — jadelangmalakas (@jadelangmalaka1) September 9, 2020

This is Sandara Park pure blooded Korean she stayed here for 13 years and i salute her because she always defending Philippines against korean's why is she defending Philippines?because she knows about the life and traits of pinoy and she knows that y'all are wrong.#CancelKorea pic.twitter.com/kemNnPndSH — Bonj✨🧡 (@Bonj55181454) September 9, 2020