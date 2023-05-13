Screenshot from Araneta Coliseum's Twitter account.

MANILA — Pop star royalty Sarah Geronimo celebrated her 20th year in the showbiz industry with a nostalgic concert.

Held at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, Geronimo gave fans a treat with her latest hit "Dati-Dati" which grew on TikTok with viral dance crazes.

She also performed classic hits like "Tala" packed with new dance moves and a reimagined version of "Sa Iyo" which introduced a lot of fans to the pop star royalty.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sarah Geronimo's performance of "Tayo" during her 20th anniversary concert. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News.

Her husband Matteo Guidicelli was also present at the event and performed "The Gift."

Regine Velasquez also made an appearance and sang Geronimo's hits making the night memorable.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sarah Geronimo performs with Regine Velasquez during her 20th anniversary concert. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News.

Geronimo started her showbiz career when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003. Since then, she has been one of the most successful singers and actresses in the Philippines.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC