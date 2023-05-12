'My School'

MANILA — The cast of the hit Thai boys' love (BL) series "My School President" is coming to the Philippines, Thai entertainment company GMMTV said Friday.

In an announcement, the fan meeting led by Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norawit will be held at the University of the Philippines-Diliman's University Theater on August 5.

"Manila, we’re ready to rock you! You are invited for a night full of music and celebration," GMMTV said.

They will also be joined by Mark Pakin, Winny Thanawin, Satang Kittiphop, Ford Arun, Prom Theepakon, Captain Passatorn, and Aun Napat.

Several BL series have become hits since its boom in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic but "My School President" offers a refreshing yet familiar take which made some fans return to the genre this year.

"My School President" revolves around Gun who needs to redeem their school band Chinzilla after a mishap in last year's competition.

Gun will be helped by Tinn, who is the school president and has long had a crush on him.

