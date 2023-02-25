Tinn (Gemini Norawit, left) and Gun (Fourth Nattawat) in the series finale of Thai boys' love series 'My School President.' Photo from GMMTV Twitter account.

MANILA — Thai boys' love series "My School President" was the top trending topic on social media as the show concluded Friday.

The hashtag #MySchoolPresidentFinaleEP took the top spot on the country's Twitter trends with more than 750,000 tweets on the platform.

"Sobbing coz Tinn was pining for so long ... did everything for Gun ... never gave up or complained ... true unconditional love ... and then GUN SAID I LOVE YOU FIRST TO HIM ... I can't imagine how happy Tinn must have felt," a fan said.

"#MySchoolPresidentFinalEP: Thank you for everything TinnGun, see you again!!" another viewer added.

"My School President" revolves around Gun who needs to redeem their school band Chinzilla after a mishap in last year's competition.

Gun will be helped by Tinn, who is the school president and has a long time crush on him.

The finale caught the attention of the public after their parents have finally accepted their relationship despite criticisms from the public eye.

The boys' love series genre gained prominence in the Philippines in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Filipino titles were made as years progressed.

