Tinn (Gemini Norawit, left) and Gun (Fourth Nattawat, right) in the 'My School President' series finale. Photo from 'My School President' Twitter account.

This article contains spoilers of “My School President.”

Several boys' love (BL) series have become hits since its boom in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic but "My School President" offers a refreshing yet familiar take on the genre which made some fans return to the genre this year.

The hashtag #MySchoolPresidentFinaleEP took the top spot on the country's Twitter trends with more than 1 million tweets on the platform.

The Thai series revolves around Gun (Fourth Nattawat), the vocalist of their music club's band Chinzilla, on his journey to redeem themselves after a mishap with their former leader Yak (Lotte Thakorn).

Their school president, Tinn (Gemini Norawit) helps him conquer the music competition, Hot Wave, in the hopes of also winning his heart, as well.

However, Tinn faces a few roadblocks along the way, especially his mother Photjanee (Tao Sarocha), who happens to despise their club after what happened with Yak.

The situational conflicts made the series interesting starting from their retention as a club, applying for the Hot Wave contest, up to their struggle to be accepted by their parents. It also proved that following the TV formula helps in keeping the audience hooked on the series.

While typical to its middle school setting, "My School President" used music and talent to capture the audience. The vocals of Gun, along with the skill of Sound (Satang Kittiphop) and Chinzilla helped entice viewers, and new songs and covers were frequently released.

Their chemistry with Chinzilla band members Win (Winny Thanawin), Por (Ford Arun), Phat (Prom Theepakon), and Yo (Captain Passatorn) also made the music setting work.

Tiw (Mark Pakin), Tinn's friend in the student council was a good addition in the show with his strategies to help the protagonist win his love interest's heart.

While Chinzilla failed to win the Hot Wave competition, both Tinn and Gun reign victorious not just in their hearts but in their families.

All episodes of "My School President" are available in GMMTV's YouTube channel.

