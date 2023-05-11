'Cattleya Killer' to premiere on Prime Video on June 1

MANILA -- The international psychological thriller "Cattleya Killer" starring Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde will debut on Prime Video on June 1.



This was confirmed by Prime Video in a statement on Wednesday.

Directed by Dan Villegas and written by Dodo Dayao, the six-part series is an ABS-CBN International Production and Nathan Studios Production.

"Cattleya Killer" follows the intriguing investigation of a slew of cryptic murders by a copycat of an infamous serial killer who terrorized Manila two decades ago. The son of the cop who cracked this legendary case becomes the prime suspect when past traumas and long-buried secrets are brought to light.

The project which is based on a classic ‘90s Filipino film, "Sa Aking Mga Kamay," is filmed in Filipino with English subtitles and overdubs.

“We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries and to deliver world-class entertainment made by the best Filipino talents,” David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia, said in the statement. “We believe with its gripping storyline, dynamic characters, and stunning performances, 'Cattleya Killer' will keep our audiences at the edge of their seats.”

“Crime stories have always been fan favorites, proven by the success of different true-crime series across different formats and territories,” added Ruel S. Bayani, head of ABS-CBN International Production. “And for us, the Philippines' 'Cattleya Killer' is another must-watch, as it tackles the dark human psyche. It also showcases issues rooted in family, government, and society.”

Joining Atayde, who won best actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020 for "Bagman," in the series are Jake Cuenca, Christopher De Leon, Jane Oineza, Ria Atayde, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Rafa Siguion-Reyna , Jojit Lorenzo, Lito Pimentel, Cheska Inigo, Sandino Martin, and Joel Saracho are also in the cast.

Last year, "Cattleya Killer" was presented at MIPCOM Cannes to industry decision makers, in anticipation of securing a global distribution partner.

"Cattleya Killer" joins hundreds of other Filipino shows and films available on the Prime Video catalog, such as "10 Little Mistresses," "Deleter," "Family Matters," and "Walang KaParis."

In the Prime Video app, members can also download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the Philippines for just P149 per month.

