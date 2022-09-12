MANILA – The official poster for ABS-CBN's international project "Cattleya Killer" starring Arjo Atayde has finally been released.

Atayde shared the poster on his social media account over the weekend.

"He lives to kill. Arjo Atayde is the Cattleya Killer," Atayde wrote in the caption of his post.

Joining Atayde in the thriller set for international release are Christopher de Leon, Jake Cuenca, Jane Oineza, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, Ria Atayde, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil, Rafa Siguion-Reyna and Jojit Lorenzo.

ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production division head Ruel Bayani said the team is lucky to have de Leon on board as he was part of the cast of the 1996 Star Cinema movie “Sa Aking Mga Kamay,” where “Cattleya Killer” was adapted from.

Directed by Dan Villegas, written by Dodo Dayao and executive produced by Bayani, “Cattleya Killer” will be released for international audiences as ABS-CBN continues its global march.

“Cattleya Killer” follows “Almost Paradise,” the first American TV series filmed entirely in the Philippines, which ABS-CBN co-produced with Hollywood’s Electric Entertainment.

