'Cattleya Killer' to premiere at MIPCOM Cannes 2022

"Cattleya Killer" is first Filipino produced soap to be screened at MIPCOM. Photo: Hand out

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Cattleya Killer" will premiere at this year’s MIPCOM Cannes, the largest content market in the world.

ABS-CBN will present the pilot of the international six-part series to industry decision makers, in anticipation of securing a global distribution partner.

The series follows the intriguing investigation of a slew of cryptic murders by a copycat of an infamous serial killer who terrorized Manila two decades ago. The son of the cop who cracked this legendary case becomes the prime suspect when past traumas and long-buried secrets are brought to light. This project is filmed in Filipino with English subtitles and overdubs.

Arjo Atayde, who won best actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020, stars in the series, which is executive produced by Ruel S. Bayani, and directed by Dan Villegas.

It also stars Jake Cuenca, Christopher De Leon, and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

Bayani, who also serves as ABS-CBN International Production Division head, is responsible for some of the biggest movie and television hits in the Philippines. He spearheads this incredible milestone for Philippine entertainment as this marks the first time a Filipino production will screen at MIPCOM.



"It is our vision that Filipino content will be known as innovative, compelling, and meaningful; and that as we become an integral part of the beautiful tapestry of global storytellers, we will find our permanent place in the hearts of the international audience," Bayani said.

“Cattleya Killer” was filmed as part of the 2021 Full Circle Series Lab, a Southeast Asian talent development initiative by the Film Development Council and French film company Tatino Films, with creative development guided by International mentors from South Africa, Israel, and Germany.



Recently, ABS-CBN co-produced Diane Paragas’ feature film “Yellow Rose,” which was acquired by Sony Pictures and was the first Filipino film to have wide theatrical release.

Other ABS-CBN international co-productions include “Concepcion,” a crime family series centering on a Filipino kingpin in Los Angeles; and “Sellblock,” a New Bilibid Prison-set drama that involves an American agent. Both were announced earlier this year.



The premiere screening of “Cattleya Killer” will be held on October 19 with Atayde and Bayani in attendance.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC