MANILA - ABS-CBN has finally introduced the stellar ensemble of “Cattleya Killer,” the network’s new international project starring Arjo Atayde.

Joining Atayde in the thriller set for international release are Christopher de Leon, Jake Cuenca, Jane Oineza, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, Ria Atayde, Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Jojit Lorenzo, and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

“It’s such a beautiful cast. I’m so happy to see everyone on board,” Atayde said as he gushed about his co-actors during a recent virtual story conference for the series.

“I don’t need to explain further, but I’m just excited. Remember that I’m just one of the actors for this series and we’re going to do this together,” he added.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production division head Ruel Bayani also said that the team is lucky to have de Leon on board as he was part of the cast of the 1996 Star Cinema movie “Sa Aking Mga Kamay,” where “Cattleya Killer” was adapted from.

“We’re lucky that Boyet [Christopher] is here to join us dahil to me, wala nang mas inspiring pa to have Boyet on our set. To know na may nagdudugtong from the movie to this series, at sa bagong creative energy natin sa pagku-kwento nito,” he said.

“We’re also joined by the most professional, most talented, and most creative people in the industry,” Bayani added.

Directed by Dan Villegas, written by Dodo Dayao and executive produced by Bayani, “Cattleya Killer” will start production this month and will be released for international audiences as ABS-CBN continues its global march.

“Cattleya Killer” follows “Almost Paradise,” the first American TV series filmed entirely in the Philippines, which ABS-CBN co-produced with Hollywood’s Electric Entertainment.