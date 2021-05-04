Thai actor Tay Tawan still recovering after 'slight' lung infection

MANILA — Thai actor Tay Tawan had a slight lung infection due to his asthma while he is still recovering from COVID-19, his network GMMTV said Tuesday.

In a statement, the network said Tawan has been treated with antiviral medication and his conditions have improved.

However, the actor is still at the hospital for an extended time until he is fully recovered.

GMMTV ขอแจ้งอัปเดตการรักษา เนื่องจากการติดเชื้อ COVID-19 ของ “เต-ตะวัน วิหครัตน์”

Update on the latest COVID-19 treatment of “Tay-Tawan Vihokratana”#GMMTV pic.twitter.com/Cd6J2twuYy — GMMTV (@GMMTV) May 4, 2021

“We have been informed that Tay-Tawan Vihokratana has a slight lung infection due to his previous medical condition of asthma. He has been treated with antiviral medications,” GMMTV said in a statement.

“Currently, his conditions have improved. However, Tay has to remain in the hospital for an extended time until he is fully recovered. We will keep you informed of any further updates.”

Tawan tested positive for COVID-19 last April 26 after fellow actors Off Jumpol and Nanon Korapat.

He starred in the hit Thai series "Dark Blue Kiss," "3 Will Be Free" and "I'm Tee, Me Too."

The fan favorite actor has stood in solidarity with his Filipino fans after Typhoon Ulysses hit the country.