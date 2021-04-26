Thai actor Tay Tawan tests positive for COVID-19

Tay Tawan as Pete in hit Thai boys' love series Dark Blue Kiss

Thai actor Tay Tawan has tested positive for COVID-19, network GMMTV said Monday.

Tawan is the third artist from the network who caught the novel coronavirus together with Off Jumpol and Nanon Korapat.

In a statement, the network said Tawan had mild fever and cough last Saturday and got tested the next day. His result came out positive Monday.

“The result came out today with a positive test result of COVID-19. Currently, Tay no longer has a cough or fever. However, he is on his way to receive proper treatment at the hospital,” GMMTV said in a statement.

“Tay and GMMTV have informed individuals who might be in close contact with him recently. We will provide his timeline of activities in detail shortly,” it said.

Tawan stars in the hit Thai series "Dark Blue Kiss," "3 Will Be Free" and "I'm Tee, Me Too."

LOOK: Thai BL series star Tay Tawan stands in solidarity with the Filipinos affected by Typhoon #UlyssesPH. In an Instagram story, the artist wrote: "Manatiling malakas na Pilipinas."



Vihokratana stars in the hit series 'Dark Blue Kiss' and 'I'm Tee, Me Too.' | @josiahvantonio pic.twitter.com/XIUGavk8b8 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 13, 2020

He has stood in solidarity with his Filipino fans after Typhoon Ulysses hit the country.