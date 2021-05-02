Thai actor Off Jumpol recovers from COVID-19

MANILA — Thai actor Off Jumpol has recovered from COVID-19, Thai TV network GMMTV said Saturday.

In a statement, the network said that according to Jumpol’s treatment and physical examination results, he is currently in good condition and no longer contagious.

The actor was allowed to go home but he will stay in isolation and continue to monitor his health, GMMTV added.

“Please be informed that “Jumpol Adulkittiporn (Off), an actor under GMMTV who tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment in the hospital, is now fully recovered. According to his treatment and physical examinations “Off” is currently in good condition and no longer contagious for COVID-19,” it said.

Jumpol tested positive for the disease last April 22. Fellow actors Nanon Korapat and Tay Tawan also tested positive for the virus.

Off stars in the network’s hit BL series “Theory of Love” together with Gun Atthaphan.

RELATED VIDEO: