Series review: ’Theory of Love’ shines with movie references but from BL perspective

Third (Gun Atthaphan) apologizes to Khai (Off Jumpol) for waiting at the train station for hours in 'Theory of Love' another member of 'holy trinity' of Thai boys’ love series, now streaming at iWant TFC. Screenshot.

This article contains spoilers of “Theory of Love.”

MANILA — Another member of the “holy trinity” of Thai boys’ love (BL) series has been streaming on iWant TFC since this and it offers audiences nostalgic vibes with its various movie references.

“Theory of Love” revolves around Third (Gun Atthaphan) a third-year film student who has been in love with his best friend Khai (Off Jumpol) since the day they met in an activity for freshmen. He struggles to confess his feelings as Khai is known for being playboy in campus and has a rule of not dating his friends.

Both are members of the Savage Gang with Bone (Mike Chinnarat) and Two (White Nawat). They each have their own expertise in film, making them famous on campus.

The series features a voiceover that suggests the person vocal about their feelings. At first, Third would always have the voiceover of how he really feels in every episode. But eventually, this changes to Khai when starts to pursue Third.

Apparently done with chasing girls, he chooses Third regardless of his sexual preference since what matters to Khai was that Third was always there for him no matter the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Two shows us how to embrace change as he warmly accepts Third when he found out that he is in love with Khai, while Bone shows the importance to staying rational despite being madly in love.

"Theory of Love" shows what we see in the movies isn’t what’s going to happen in real life -- at least not all the time.

“Theory of Love" is available for streaming on iWant TFC and GMM TV’s YouTube page.