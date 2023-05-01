MANILA -- Star Music has released the official music video for "Autodeadma," the newest single of Maymay Entrata featuring rapper Wooseok of the K-pop group Pentagon.

The music video for the newest track, which was released on Friday on various music streaming platforms, is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

The almost four-minute video, directed by Kerbs Balagtas, was made by YouMeUS MNL, the same creative content agency behind the music video for Entrata's hit "Amakabogera."

The track "Autodeadma," about ignoring negativity and hatred to be happy, was composed by EJ Bolano, Loriebelle Aira Darunday, Justin Catalan, Rox Santos, Jonathan Manalo and Jung Wooseok.

It was produced by Santos and Manalo, who also arranged the track with Catalan.

Pentagon is a nine-member group under K-pop label Cube Entertainment, best known for its 2018 single "Shine." The group went to the Philippines in October 2022 for the Hallyuween concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

