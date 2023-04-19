Maymay and Wooseok of the K-pop boy band Pentagon. Photos from Maymay and Pentagon's official Instagram accounts

Rapper Wooseok of the K-pop boy band Pentagon is joining Filipino pop singer Maymay Entrata on her upcoming single "Autodeadma."

Label Star Pop revealed Wednesday that the "Amakabogera" singer would collaborate with the K-pop star through a teaser video on its social media pages.

The 15-second clip showed Maymay and Wooseok greeting each other.

The single will be released on April 28, based on Star Pop's Twitter post.

Star Pop earlier bared that Maymay would work with a Korean artist for "Autodeadma."

Last year, Maymay was nominated for Best Asia Act in the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Pentagon, meanwhile, is a nine-member group under K-pop label Cube Entertainment, best known for its 2018 single "Shine."

The group last went to the Philippines in October 2022, performing at the Hallyuween concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

