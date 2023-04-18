Maymay to collaborate with Korean artist for new single

MANILA -- Actress-singer Maymay Entrata teased that she will collaborate with a Korean artist for her upcoming single titled "Autodeadma."
This was shared by Entrata and Star Pop through a shared post on Instagram on Monday, April 17.
"Annyeonghaseyo! Hi, Maymay" AUTODEADMA feat. _ (of _) 🇰🇷," the caption read.
This will be Entrata's follow-up to her single "Puede Ba" featuring Viktoria, which was released last October.
Entrata also scored a massive hit with the single "Amakabogera."
