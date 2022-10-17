'Puede ba?' Maymay teases follow-up to 'Amakabogera'

MANILA — Get ready for more “kabogera” music from Maymay Entrata.

A year after releasing her “MPOWERED” album including the phenomenal hit “Amakabogera,” the Kapamilya star is finally poised for a comeback.

On her social media pages on Monday, Entrata shared a photo of her sporting a fierce and glamorous look, which she simply captioned, “Puede ba.”

“Soon,” she added, with a brown heart emoji.

The ABS-CBN record label Star Pop, which produced “MPOWERED,” also had a teaser for fans of Entrata.

“The Kabogera Queen herself is arriving,” the group captioned a snippet of “Puede Ba,” with an image of Entrata’s music logo.

Entrata’s confirmation of her new single came a few days after her latest career milestone when she clinched an international nomination for “Amakabogera.”

Entrata is among the nominees for Best Asia Act in the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), alongside Indonesia’s NIKI, Thailand’s SILVY, Japan’s The Rampage from Exile Tribe, and South Korea’s Tomorrow x Together.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists to win in their respective categories until Nov. 9, according to MTV EMA.

The 2022 awards ceremony will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13, with live broadcast across 170 countries on MTV channels.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC