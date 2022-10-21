LISTEN: Maymay Entrata drops comeback single 'Puede Ba'

MANILA -- Actress and recording artist Maymay Entrata released on Friday her comeback single "Puede Ba" featuring Viktoria.

The track is now available on digital streaming platforms, while the lyrics video was uploaded on the YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.



The dance track is composed by Viktoria and produced by Star Pop label head Rox Santos.

"Puede Ba" is the follow-up to Entrata's hit "Amakabogera."

Just recently, Entrata was nominated for Best Asia Act in the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), alongside Indonesia’s NIKI, Thailand’s SILVY, Japan’s The Rampage from Exile Tribe, and South Korea’s Tomorrow x Together.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists to win in their respective categories until Nov. 9, according to MTV EMA.

The 2022 awards ceremony will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13, with live broadcast across 170 countries on MTV channels.

