Maymay's single 'Autodeadma' featuring Wooseok released

MANILA -- "Autodeadma," the latest single of Maymay Entrata featuring rapper Wooseok of the K-pop Pentagon, has been released on Friday on various music streaming platforms.

The track's lyric visualizer was uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Autodeadma," about ignoring negativity and hatred to be happy, was composed by EJ Bolano, Loriebelle Aira Darunday, Justin Catalan, Rox Santos, Jonathan Manalo and Jung Wooseok.

It was produced by Santos and Manalo, who also arranged the track with Catalan.

Pentagonis a nine-member group under K-pop label Cube Entertainment, best known for its 2018 single "Shine." The group went to the Philippines in October 2022 for the Hallyuween concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC