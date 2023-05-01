Sunoo of the K-pop boy group Enhypen gave a special message to Filipino fans on Monday, as his team gears up for another comeback.

In a video posted on Enhypen's official TikTok account, the 19-year-old artist spoke in Filipino, asking fans to support his group's upcoming extended play (EP) "Dark Blood."

"Pinagtuunan ko ng panahon ang paggawa ng album para magustuhan n'yo ito," Sunoo said in the clip.

https://www.tiktok.com/@enhypen/video/7227764631312354562?_r=1&_t=8bvEwU0sbcf&social_sharing=v3

"Sana ay suportahan niyo pa rin ako katulad ng ginawa niyo noong Manila tour," he said, referring to Enhypen's three-day concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in February.

Hybe Labels released late Sunday a "concept trailer" for "Dark Blood," which is scheduled for release on May 22.

The eight-minute video, which garnered praise from fans online due to its cinematic feel, appears to expand the vampire storyline that Enhypen has been incorporating in its music releases since debut.

Enhypen — which also includes Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon and Niki — was formed through the 2020 survival show "I-LAND." The septet was launched in November of the same year with the EP "Border: Day One."

Last year, the group's EP "Manifesto: Day 1" ranked among the best-selling albums in 2022, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

