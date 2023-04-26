K-pop girl group Le Sserafim. Photo: Twitter/@SOURCEMUSIC

Up-and-coming groups lead the wave of K-pop acts who are set to release new music in May.

Kicking off the month is Le Sserafim, a five-member girl group which had a strong debut year in 2022.

The team comprised of Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae will drop its first full-length album, titled "Unforgiven," on May 1.

The 13-track record includes new versions of the group's previous singles "Fearless" and "Antifragile," as well as new single "Unforgiven," which features veteran American musician and producer Nile Rodgers.

On May 2, fellow girl group aespa will drop "Welcome to MY World," a pre-release track from its third extended play (EP) "My World."

On the same day, boy group BTOB will make a comeback with its 12th EP "Wind and Wish," while former B.A.P member Bang Yong-guk will put out his second EP "The Colors of Love."

Boy band iKON, meanwhile, will release its third full-length album "Take Off" on May 3, along with the music video for single "U."

The six-member group earlier unveiled a performance video for pre-release single "Tantara."

On May 8, aespa will finally release "My World" alongside the music video for its lead single "Spicy."

Boy band Oneus will also come out with its ninth EP "Pygmalion."

Female act (G)I-DLE, which topped South Korean charts last year with its singles "Tomboy" and "Nxde," is set to return on May 15 with its sixth EP "I Feel."

On the same day, Around Us Entertainment — the label established by the members of veteran boy band Highlight — will debut its first idol group The Wind.

Younite, the boy group that includes former X1 member Lee Eun-sang, is also making a comeback on May 17 with its fourth EP "BIT Part.1."

On May 22, boy band Enhypen will put out its fourth EP "Dark Blood," which the group had recently begun teasing on its social media pages.

On May 30, Hybe subsidiary KOZ Entertainment — founded by rapper and producer Zico — will debut its first group BOYNEXTDOOR.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO