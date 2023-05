MANILA -- Actress Angelica Panganiban turned to social media to share a special moment in her life with her soon-to-be-husband Gregg Homan and their daughter Amila Sabine.

On Instagram, Panganiban shared photos taken while touring Homan and their baby around the ABS-CBN compound, which she described as her home for 30 years.

Panganiban also visited ABS-CBN executives with her family.

"Last week i gave my family a tour. Inikot ko sila sa aking tahanan for 30 years. Nakabisita rin kami kay tita cory at ninong @direklauren. Naging emotional ako ng konti. Na-miss ko ang tahanan ko. Na-miss ko ang mga kapamilya ko," Panganiban wrote.

She concluded her post by expressing her gratitude to the network for allowing her to enjoy her time being a mom.

"Pero malaking pasasalamat at hinahayaan muna nila ko mag enjoy sa pagiging nanay ko ngayon," Panganiban said.

Panganiban gave birth to Amila Sabine in September last year.