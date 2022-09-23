Angelica Panganiban gives birth to first child

MANILA -- Angelica Panganiban has given birth to her first child with her non-showbiz boyfriend, Gregg Homan.

The actress shared a photo of their newborn, named Amila Sabine, on Instagram on Friday.

She revealed that their baby was born on September 20.

"Bean waiting for you all my life," she said in the caption. The actress has been referring to her child as Bean throughout her pregnancy.

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over two years.

The actress first revealed her pregnancy in March.

