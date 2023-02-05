Angelica Panganiban's daughter Amila Sabine baptized

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban and her fiancé, Gregg Homan, introduced their baby to the Christian world in a star-studded ceremony held on Saturday.
Panganiban on Sunday reposted quite a number of Instagram Stories originally shared by her friends who attended the baptism of her daughter Amila Sabine.
Among the celebrities who were present were Judy Ann Santos, Cherry Pie Picache, Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla, Glaiza de Castro, John Prats, and Isabel Oli.
It was only recently that Panganiban was able to reunite with her daughter and Homan after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a recent vlog, the actress shared how hard it was for her to be away from her family considering that she is still breastfeeding her daughter.
“Medyo ang hirap lang ng sitwasyon kasi hindi ko maalagaan yung bata. Hindi ko mahawakan. Parang torture. Parang mas mahirap pa yun kaysa sa nararamdaman kong sakit. Pero kailangan magsakripisyo na ilang araw lang naman sana, na hindi ko makakasama, yung anak ko at saka si Gregg,” she said.
Nonetheless, Panganiban used her isolation time as a chance to have a well-deserved rest.
Panganiban gave birth to Amila Sabine in September last year.