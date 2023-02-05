Angelica Panganiban's daughter Amila Sabine baptized

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban and her fiancé, Gregg Homan, introduced their baby to the Christian world in a star-studded ceremony held on Saturday.

Panganiban on Sunday reposted quite a number of Instagram Stories originally shared by her friends who attended the baptism of her daughter Amila Sabine.

Among the celebrities who were present were Judy Ann Santos, Cherry Pie Picache, Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla, Glaiza de Castro, John Prats, and Isabel Oli.