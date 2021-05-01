Belle Mariano values patience in showbiz as she lands her first lead role on ‘He’s Into Her’

Photo from Belle Mariano's Instagram account

Actress Belle Mariano agreed on the importance of patience in her career which was one of the factors, alongside passion in acting, that propelled her to her first-ever lead role in a series.

During the media conference of her upcoming series with Donny Pangilinan “He’s Into Her”, Mariano revealed patience played a vital part during the “awkward” stage of her career in showbiz.

This was the time when she started to lose hope of progressing as an actress, she recalled.

“Feeling ko mas nag-register sakin...mas tumatak sakin na importante yung patience sa industry na 'to noong dumaan ako ng awkward stage,” she said. “Dumating din yung stage na hindi na ko hopeful. ‘Anong nangyayari ba't ganito?’”

But all thanks to her passion and patience, she eventually found her time recently, portraying the iconic role of Gabbie on “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” movie and Max on the much-awaited and trending adaptation of “He’s into Her.”

“But then feeling ko ang nag-push talaga sa'kin ay yung passion ko for what I do. Importante talaga ang patience,” Mariano continued.

Belle also admitted it was only during the release of the series’ official trailer on Saturday that she started to realize she is indeed debuting as a lead actress in a series.

“Ngayon lang siya nagsi-sink-in sakin. Kanina nung pinapanood natin yung trailer, parang wow. Nararamdaman ko na, paparating na yung He's Into Her. Parating na tayo,” Mariano quipped.

“First lead ko and I'm surrounded by such an amazing people.”

Mariano was first seen on iconic kiddie gag show “Goin’ Bulilit” before she played Rachel in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Having been in the industry for nearly a decade, Belle reminded showbiz neophytes to always believe that some good things do not come immediately -- the same advice she kept telling herself before.

“Good things take time. Naaalala ko sinabi ko rin ito sa sarili ko yung time na maaabot ko rin yung gusto ko,” Mariano said.

Nearly two years since the project was first announced, “He’s Into Her” is finally premiering on May 30, Sunday, at 8:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and TFC.

Mariano and Pangilinan will be joined by Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Joao Costancia, Criza Taa, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree Esclito, Dalia Varde, Limer Veloso, Melizza Jimenez, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, Sophie Reyes and Jim Morales.

