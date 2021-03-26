From ‘Bulilit’ to ‘He’s Into Her’: Belle Mariano is poised for stardom

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Known to most as a “Goin’ Bulilit” graduate, Belle Mariano is poised to be re-introduced as a teen star — already with nearly a decade of acting experience — with the highly anticipated release of “He’s Into Her.”

Sitting down with ABS-CBN News, the 18-year-old actress recalled her showbiz beginnings with the iconic kiddie gag show, overcoming the “awkward stage” of puberty in front of the camera, and developing her craft over the years.

Mariano, who counts Cathy Garcia-Molina as among her mentors, recounted having to address her “drama-default” acting, in order to more effectively portray roles in different genres.

From the time she played Rachel in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” — her first new role post-“Goin’ Bulilit” — to Gabbie in 2020’s “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” Mariano said she continues to hone her talent, revealing she is inclined towards method acting as a process.

“He’s Into Her,” which was announced ahead of “Four Sisters” as her launching series in a lead role, also marks Mariano’s first romance project. In the Star Cinema production helmed by Chad Vidanes, Mariano is paired with Donny Pangilinan as Deib, Maxpein’s (Mariano) nemesis-turned-lover.

Ahead of the series’ nearing premiere on iWant TFC, Mariano and Pangilinan have courted a wide following on social media, with their tandem, dubbed “DonBelle,” frequently ranking atop trends on Twitter.

The excitement for “He’s Into Her” has been generated by a mix of the promise of DonBelle, as well as the coming-to-life of the Maxine Lat book the series is based on.

Mariano is not oblivious to fans’ high expectations of her portrayal as Max, but is hoping that her “passion” and “drive” to do the role justice will translate on camera.

