All the details: ‘He’s Into Her’ schedule, platforms, episode count

iWant TFC to stream starting May 28; free-TV, cable broadcast to follow May 30

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano star in the highly anticipated series ‘He’s Into Her.’ Star Cinema/iWant TFC

MANILA — Led by the trending tandem of Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, the cast of “He’s Into Her” announced details of the highly anticipated series through a livestream on Monday.

During a break from filming, the cast members took turns sharing new information about the Star Cinema production, including its episode count, schedule, and platforms.

Nearly two years since the project was first announced, “He’s Into Her” is finally premiering on May 30, Sunday, at 8:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and TFC.

Directed by Chad Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” will run for 10 episodes until July.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Each episode will have advanced screening via iWant TFC, which is co-producing. The release on the on-demand streaming platform will be ahead by two days.

For example, the pilot episode will have its free-TV and cable broadcast on May 30, but iWant TFC users will have early access two days earlier on May 28, Friday, also at 8:45 p.m. The same applies for the rest of the episodes.

Access to the advanced episodes on iWant TFC will be free to registered users, according to the cast, but premium and standard subscribers will enjoy ad-free viewing and high-definition streaming.

Watch more in iWantTFC

A grand media conference, scheduled on May 1, is expected to reveal more details about the series.

The Monday announcement comes only a few days after the series’ official theme song of the same title, performed by breakout P-pop group BGYO, was released.

“He’s Into Her” marks the launching project of Mariano and Pangilinan as a love team. Ahead of the series’ premiere, the pair has already courted a massive following online, frequently ranking first in Twitter trends in the Philippines.

They will be joined by Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Joao Costancia, Criza Taa, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree Esclito, Dalia Varde, Limer Veloso, Melizza Jimenez, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, Sophie Reyes, and Jim Morales.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC