WATCH: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola read mean comments about them

MANILA – Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola read comments from their haters to mark actor-host's 40th birthday.

Among the comments are persistent rumors that Manzano is gay and that Mendiola stole him from his former girlfriend.

Before Mendiola, Manzano was in a relationship with actress Angel Locsin.



To a netizen who called her "mang-aagaw" and "gold digger," Mendiola replied: "I've been setting this record straight over and over again as in, like I've been telling everyone about this. I will clear it again now but I will not speak about this again ever. Wala akong inaagaw. Mas nakakatulog ako sa gabi na alam ko 'yung totoo. And 'yung hashtag na gold digger mo, I would like to think na magaling din ako sa sarili kong pera. That's the reason I still work in my own little way nnakakapag-ipon ako. So hindi rin ako talaga umaasa kay Luis when it comes to money."

Manzano, meanwhile, reacted to a netizen who commented that he likes men but got married to a woman. "Luma na 'yan, 'yung gay issue. Dati ko pa naririnig 'yan 'yung gay issue," Manzano said.



Mendiola and Manzano took the internet by storm when they revealed last April 4 that they are already married.

Manzano and Mendiola exchanged “I do’s” at The Farm at San Benito in Batangas last February 21, 2021 in a civil wedding rites officiated by Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa.

The two, who have been together for more than four years, announced their engagement last December.

Here's the video of Mendiola and Manzano.

