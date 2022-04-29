Veteran American host Ellen DeGeneres took to social media on Friday morning (Manila time) to express her gratitude to all her fans as she taped the final episode of her self-titled show.

After almost two decades on air, the American talk show, which debuted in 2003 and has won more than 60 Emmy awards, will end on May 26.

The popular television host shared her thoughts as she uploaded a snap of her inside the studio taping the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for the last time.

"When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not," DeGeneres wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

"But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you," DeGeneres wrote.

It was May last year when the comedian confirmed through an interview that her talk show will end after its 19th season.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" produced by AT&T Inc's Warner Bros and syndicated to TV stations, is known for featuring talented artists and acts from around the world, including the Philippines.

Some of the Filipinos who were featured on the show were Jake Zyrus, Arnel Pineda, Rhap Salazar, Maria Aragon, Zendee Rose Tenerefe and Marcelito Pomoy.