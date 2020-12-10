Ellen DeGeneres surprises Filipina nurse with brand new car

MANILA – Christmas came early for a Filipino nurse who is based in Los Angeles, California after Ellen DeGeneres surprised her with a brand new car.

In a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of The Ellen DeGeneres’ Show, the award-winning TV host said they have been highlighting some incredible frontline workers all month long to show them appreciation for what they do.

Among the lucky ones to be featured was Flor Roz, who is a nurse caring for COVID-19 patients.

During an interview for what she thought was for a new EllenTube series, Roz shared how hard it has been for health workers like her during this pandemic.

“I became a nurse because since I was a kid, I love helping people. The pandemic has changed everything. People who are sick, since they cannot be visited by their family, I will be the one who’s gonna be by their side and let them know that there is this person who loves them,” she said.

Because she is exposed to those who are sick with the virus, Roz said she hasn’t been home for months to see her husband and their two-year old son.

“It’s just heartbreaking not to see your family. But I can’t do anything but to be strong for them,” she said.

Roz also shared that she got infected with the coronavirus last March and it affected their family financially because she had to stop working.

Relating how she goes to work every day, Roz said: “Right now, me and my husband share a car. If I don’t have the car, I sometimes ask my co-workers to pick me up and I walk or sometimes I take Uber.”

It was at that point when DeGeneres and Andy Lassner parked by her driveway and surprised Roz with a car.

“It’s just amazing what you’ve been doing. I know that you and your husband are sharing one car. So I’ve partnered with Hyundai and they want to thank you for your service. They want to give you this Hyundai Palisade. This is your car. No more Ubers for you,” DeGeneres said.

The TV host also thanked Roz for doing a tough job.

“Just know how much we love you and appreciate you and when you’re exhausted, in those times that you can barely go on anymore, just remember how many people love you and how many people are so grateful for you. Thank you for what you do,” she said.

In a Facebook post, Roz said DeGeneres “changed my life forever.” She also described the moment to be “a very blessed way to end my 2020.”

