LIST: Filipino talents featured on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

MANILA -- "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will end next year after almost two decades on air.
The American talk show, which debuted in 2003 and has won more than 60 Emmy awards, is known for featuring talented artists and acts from around the world, including the Philippines.
Below are some of the Filipinos who were featured on the show:
JAKE ZYRUS
Then known as Charice Pempengco, Jake Zyrus performed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2007. The singer was invited by DeGeneres after seeing the former's performances on YouTube.
ARNEL PINEDA
Arnel Pineda guested on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2008 as the frontman of the American rock band Journey. Aside from receiving praise from DeGeneres, Pineda and Journey received a standing ovation from the audience.
RHAP SALAZAR
It was a dream come true for Rhap Salazar to perform on the stage of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2009. The former "Little Big Star" winner wowed DeGeneres and the audience when he performed the hit "All By Myself."
MARIA ARAGON
After her rendition of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" went viral, Maria Aragon got to showcase her talent in the popular talk show in February 2011. The Filipino-Canadian singer received a standing ovation from DeGeneres and the audience.
ZENDEE ROSE TENEREFE
Zendee Rose Tenerefe appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2012. She made her international debut via the popular American show after her public karaoke performance became viral.
ALDRICH AND JAMES
In 2013, DeGeneres invited Aldrich Lloyd Talonding and his friend, James Walter Bucong, on her show after seeing their viral rendition of the song "Dance With My Father" on YouTube.
LUCKY ACES
Star Magic artist AC Bonifacio appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2015, performing with Lucky Ancheta as the dancing tandem Lucky Aces. The two impressed DeGeneres with their hip hop dancing skills.
JOHN PHILLIP BUGHAW
John Phillip Bughaw, who rose to fame for his viral dance videos, showed off his moves on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2015. Bughaw, also known as Balang, was invited by DeGeneres to appear on her program.
MARCELITO POMOY
Singer Marcelito Pomoy, who was named grand winner in the second season "Pilipinas Got Talent," appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018. The Filipino artist wowed DeGeneres and the studio audience with his "duet" version of "The Prayer."