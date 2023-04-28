Pauleen Luna pens birthday message for husband Vic Sotto

MANILA -- Veteran comedian Vic Sotto is celebrating his birthday on Friday, April 28.

On Instagram, actress-host Pauleen Luna shared her message for the special day of her husband, who turned 69.

"To my soulmate, you are God’s gift to me and to so many people. I hope that you continue to make the people around you happy. Thank you for sharing your love to all of us," Luna wrote.

"My heart still beats fast for you, my love. My one and only, happy happy birthday. I love you, forever!" she added.

Despite criticism from some quarters over their 34-year age gap, Luna and Sotto tied the knot in January 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang. They have a daughter, Tali.

The comedian also has a son, Vico, with actress Coney Reyes, Oyo and Danica with Dina Bonnevie, and Paulina with Angela Luz.



