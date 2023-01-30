

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary on Monday.

Posting photos of them together on Instagram, Luna shared her anniversary greeting for her husband.

"Today, I celebrate US! Happy 7th wedding anniversary my love. I am full of gratitude everyday because God couldn’t have chosen a better partner for me," Luna wrote.

"Thank you for making the past 7 years happy, easy and full of meaning. I love you babe! Forever."

Luna and Sotto were married on January 30, 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang. They have been together since 2011.

They have a daughter, who just turned 5 years old last November.

