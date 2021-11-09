Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna celebrate 10th anniversary

MANILA -- Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna recently marked their 10th anniversary as a couple.

In an Instagram post on November 7, Luna once again vowed to always be with the veteran screen actor and television host.

The actress also expressed her love for Sotto, dubbed as the country's Prince of Comedy.

"And just like that... Happy 10 years of togetherness to the one who has my heart! Know that in this life, I will always choose you, it will always be you, always be us. Life may not always be easy but I know that we can breeze through anything as long as we're together," she said.

"Thank you for always having my back. I love you and everything that comes with it! Happy 10th anniversary! God is good!" she added.

Sotto and Luna, who tied the knot on January 30, 2016, have been together since 2011.

Last Saturday, November 6, the two celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter, Talitha.

