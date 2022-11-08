MANILA -- Celebrity couple Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto held a birthday party for their daughter Tali, who turned 5.

Luna shared snaps taken by Nice Print Photography from Tali's birthday party held over the weekend.

"Celebrated Tali’s 5th birthday yesterday. I think yesterday was the best day of her life! She was so happy and really enjoyed every minute of her party! It’s so nice pala to give kids this age a party cos they show appreciation na. She kept on telling stories about what happened yesterday. Thank you to everyone for making time to make my daughter happy," Luna wrote.

Tali is Luna's first child and Sotto's fifth.

The host-comedian has a son Vico with actress Coney Reyes, Oyo and Danica with Dina Bonnevie, and Paulina with Angela Luz.

Meanwhile, Luna and Sotto also marked their 11th anniversary as a couple.

In an Instagram post Monday, Luna described Sotto and Tali as her life's "biggest blessings."

"11 years. Glad we followed our hearts. My husband once sang this song for me and it’s stuck like glue. I love you babe, @mzet280. You and Tali are my biggest blessings! Happy Anniversary!," Luna wrote.

Sotto and Luna tied the knot on January 30, 2016 but have been together since 2011.

Related video: