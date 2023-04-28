Home > Entertainment LOOK: Vilma Santos, Edu Manzano attend grandchild's baptism ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 28 2023 12:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Screen veterans Vilma Santos and Edu Manzano reunited at the baptism of their first granddaughter, Isabella Rose. The former couple's son Luis Manzano and his wife Jessy Mendiola welcomed their baby last December. Photos of Santos and the elder Manzano taken by Cocoon Studio PH at the christening ceremony were shared online by Mendiola. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessy Mendiola - Manzano (@jessymendiola) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessy Mendiola - Manzano (@jessymendiola) Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola's daughter gets baptized Meanwhile, Santos also welcomed her granddaughter to the Christian world. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vilma Santos Recto (@rosavilmasantosrecto) 'Our little Peanut': Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola finally introduce newborn daughter Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: Vilma Santos Edu Manzano Isabella Rose Luis Manzano Jessy Mendiola /news/04/28/23/higit-p21-milyong-lotto-jackpot-napanalunan-ng-taga-zamboanga-city/business/04/28/23/wilcon-depot-says-net-income-up-131-percent-in-q1/sports/04/28/23/celtics-hold-off-hawks-to-advance-in-nba-playoffs/overseas/04/28/23/trump-warns-of-anarchy-if-us-reelects-biden/news/04/28/23/chinas-latest-aggression-a-case-of-intl-gaslighting-hontiveros