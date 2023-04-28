LOOK: Vilma Santos, Edu Manzano attend grandchild's baptism

MANILA -- Screen veterans Vilma Santos and Edu Manzano reunited at the baptism of their first granddaughter, Isabella Rose.

The former couple's son Luis Manzano and his wife Jessy Mendiola welcomed their baby last December.

Photos of Santos and the elder Manzano taken by Cocoon Studio PH at the christening ceremony were shared online by Mendiola.

Meanwhile, Santos also welcomed her granddaughter to the Christian world.

